TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

TGNA traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,736,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after buying an additional 356,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,556,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,181,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

