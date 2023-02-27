Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.52.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

