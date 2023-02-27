Tezos Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00005022 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $29.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010869 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007283 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001958 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,058,523 coins and its circulating supply is 928,645,646 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
