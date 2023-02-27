The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($143.62) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Down 2.0 %

Airbus stock traded down €2.50 ($2.66) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €121.94 ($129.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,137,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €116.22 and a 200 day moving average of €108.00. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a one year high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.