The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,711. The company has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

