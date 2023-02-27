The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.