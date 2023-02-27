The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.50 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
