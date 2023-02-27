Thoughtworks (TWKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Thoughtworks Stock Performance
TWKS opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $23.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
