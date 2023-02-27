Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,351 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

