Toncoin Price Hits $2.47 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and $46.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00010525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00042317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00218708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,438.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42220433 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $44,569,552.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

