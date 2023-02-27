Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.57. The company had a trading volume of 249,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

