TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 35,930 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 35,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $2,641,214.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.96. 920,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,920. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
