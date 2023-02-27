TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 35,930 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 35,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $2,641,214.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.96. 920,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,920. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

