Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFPM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $8,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

