TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
TrueCar Stock Performance
TrueCar stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $222.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
