TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

TrueCar Stock Performance

TrueCar stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $222.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

About TrueCar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,620,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TrueCar by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Stories

