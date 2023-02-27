TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-607 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.43 million. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-2.71 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
