TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.00 million-$607.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.27 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.

TTEC Trading Down 0.0 %

TTEC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. 92,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,062. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

About TTEC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

