Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,399 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tyson Foods worth $61,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. 420,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

