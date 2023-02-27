UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of BAS stock opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12-month high of €66.15 ($70.37).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

