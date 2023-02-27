UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €175.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($169.15) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($136.17) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 3.5 %

EPA SU opened at €149.00 ($158.51) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.55. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($81.21).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

