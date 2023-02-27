Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Sells $81,986.88 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $81,986.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,660.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $88,550.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. 430,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,297. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

