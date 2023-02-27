UMH Properties (UMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -160.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,931 shares of company stock worth $30,955. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UMH Properties by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

