Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Trading Up 16.2%

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) traded up 16.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$46.82. 337,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 118,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.28.

UNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

