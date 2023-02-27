Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.0% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 9.0 %

NYSE UNP traded up $17.47 on Monday, hitting $211.49. 7,202,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $210.37. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

