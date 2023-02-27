uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $20.78. uniQure shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 120,482 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $16,959,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 17.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
