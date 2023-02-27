United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 78,374 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

