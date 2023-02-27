United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $33.33 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom stock opened at $577.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $578.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

