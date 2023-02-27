United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 12,093 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 2.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $25,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

