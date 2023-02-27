United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average of $189.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

