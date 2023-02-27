United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 194,263 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,263 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $27,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPMB stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $24.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

