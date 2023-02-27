United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $41,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $126.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.