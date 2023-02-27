United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.54 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average of $201.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

