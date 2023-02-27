United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 4,509 shares.The stock last traded at $165.04 and had previously closed at $162.75.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In related news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

