United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 4.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.88. 8,910,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 22,756,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

