Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.99

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 165645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $524.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.49%.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

