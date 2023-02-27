Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.99

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 165645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UVE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $524.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

