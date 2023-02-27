USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $42.62 billion and $2.81 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00426763 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.64 or 0.28846400 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,616,386,857 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
