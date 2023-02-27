V2X (NYSE:VVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.92

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 11525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.
VVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.
V2X Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.
