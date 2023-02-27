V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.92

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 11525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of V2X

About V2X

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.