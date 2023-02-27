Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 388,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

