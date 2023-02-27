Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,750 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $68,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after buying an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $44.42. 513,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,936,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.