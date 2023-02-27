Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973,132. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

