Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. 4,111,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

