Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $58,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VHT opened at $236.94 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.73. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

