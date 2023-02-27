Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Buckingham Strategic Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,002. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

