Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.