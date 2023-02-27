Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.54. The stock had a trading volume of 695,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $275.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

