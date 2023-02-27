Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Head-To-Head Review

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A Nevro 0.74% -36.24% -17.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 4 6 2 0 1.83

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vasamed and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nevro has a consensus target price of $50.30, suggesting a potential upside of 57.43%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Vasamed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasamed and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nevro $406.36 million 2.79 $3.00 million ($0.01) -3,195.00

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Summary

Nevro beats Vasamed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasamed

Väsamed, Inc. engages in the design, licensing, manufacture, and distribution of a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

