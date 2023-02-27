Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.65.

VEEV opened at $165.11 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $234.89. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

