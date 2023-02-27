Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.10 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00421538 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.07 or 0.28499711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02192257 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

