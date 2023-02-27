Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Head-To-Head Analysis

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8X8

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% Veritone -32.58% -80.58% -12.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veritone 0 3 2 0 2.40

Volatility and Risk

Veritone has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.51%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than 8X8.

8X8 has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $740.78 million 0.84 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -5.85 Veritone $115.31 million 2.21 -$70.59 million ($1.47) -4.80

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritone beats 8X8 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

